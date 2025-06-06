The DC Universe is undergoing a massive reset under the creative leadership of James Gunn, with Superman set to launch what’s being called “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” Naturally, expectations are sky-high. Gunn, known for injecting depth and irreverence into comic book storytelling, is bringing the same tone-shaping energy he delivered with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Casting has been headline-grabbing with David Corenswet donning the cape and Rachel Brosnahan stepping into the shoes of Lois Lane. However, some fans have now been looking beyond the marquee names. That’s because Gunn has a track record of assembling a familiar troupe of collaborators across his filmography.

One name that almost always shows up, often in the most unexpected or entertaining ways, is his brother, Sean Gunn. Whether in mo-cap suits, side roles, or unexpected emotional turns, Sean’s characters tend to leave an impression. So, with Superman entering the picture and Sean Gunn confirmed to appear, the natural question follows: what kind of role will he take on this time, and how important might it be in shaping this new cinematic era?

Sean Gunn Will Offer A Fresh Take On A Familiar Supervillain

Yes, Sean Gunn will play Maxwell Lord in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, as he confirmed himself to The Wrap. However, this isn’t a rehash of what fans saw in Wonder Woman 1984. This is a fresh take, reimagined within the new continuity of DC Studios’ reset, and it’s a casting decision that comes with weight, curiosity, and narrative flexibility. During his interview with The Wrap, Sean didn’t reveal many details about his character except that it would not be very similar to what we had seen earlier.

Sean Gunn finally confirms his role as Maxwell Lord in ‘SUPERMAN’ at Northern Fancon. “I asked [James Gunn] recently if I can even say that I’m in the movie & he was like ‘you can say you’re kinda in the movie’. So I’m kinda in the new Superman.” pic.twitter.com/1sJ7cs9ABE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 5, 2025

What Is Known About Maxwell Lord?

Maxwell Lord has a rich comic book history: sometimes a corporate tycoon with manipulative tendencies, sometimes a sympathetic antihero, and sometimes a ruthless power player with terrifying psychic abilities. He’s been a villain, a puppet master, and even a government operative with conflicting loyalties. Sean’s take is expected to lean far from Pedro Pascal’s flamboyant, almost caricatured portrayal in 1984.

It’s also worth noting that Superman is said to feature a broader ensemble of heroes, with figures like Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific already confirmed. Lord, then, may serve as a liaison or manipulator, within government channels, potentially even introducing the seeds of mistrust toward superheroes in a world just beginning to understand them.

It’s time to admit that yall were wrong about Sean Gunn being cast as Maxwell Lord. He looks fantastic. pic.twitter.com/MUbAq8iOHS — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) May 9, 2025

