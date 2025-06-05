Celine Song’s highly anticipated romantic comedy, Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is set to hit screens this month. The film has garnered immense buzz since its announcement due to the star-studded lead cast and their collaboration with the acclaimed director.

Ahead of the film’s release, Song opened up about her decision to cast Pascal as Harry, the other man vying for Lucy (Johnson), alongside John (Evans), who happens to be Lucy’s ex. Continue scrolling to know what she said!

What Did Celine Song Say About Casting Pedro Pascal In Materialists?

Speaking about her decision to cast The Last of Us star in the movie, Song recalled how she cast him after confirming Johnson and Evans in their respective roles. “Pedro I’ve known and loved for a while, but one day we were having a conversation that went very deep about the holiness of love — and the insane difficulty of love, love as a challenge — and I just realized then and there that I was talking to Harry.”

“It was really important for Harry to not be a villain, or for him to not be a joke,” she explained. “So I needed somebody who is completely lovable. Because with somebody who is Mr. Perfect, the truth is that we’re going to hate that guy. But the fact that Pedro is playing this character so vulnerably, we can’t help but be charmed by and love. He’s like an open wound,” Song revealed.

The filmmaker also shared an insight into Pedro Pascal‘s character. “Harry wants to be the most valuable version of himself, and he has a lot in common with Lucy on that level,” she added. “They’re really clear about their own value, and they also believe in improving it, which is why I think Harry and Lucy respect each other so much,” Song concluded.

When Is Materialists Releasing?

Materialists is an upcoming romantic comedy film. It revolves around a fiercely intelligent and unapologetically blunt matchmaker, Lucy, who is caught between her feelings for her charming but broke ex, John (Chris Evans), and “Mr Perfect” wealthy suitor, Harry. The movie is releasing in India and the US on June 13, 2025.

You can check out the trailer for the film below:

