Dakota Johnson has moved on from her Marvel failure, Madame Web and is counting days for her upcoming film Materialists’ release. The trailer of the film has been released finally. It features Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in lead roles. Scroll below to learn every detail we know about the upcoming film.

Cast & Crew

It is a romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Celine Song. Song is known for her directorial debut, Past Lives, which was released in 2023. The film was nominated for the Oscars 2024 for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. It will be released by A24 in the United States and Sony Pictures Releasing International overseas.

Materialists gathered the spotlight for its stellar cast, led by Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. The cast also includes Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Eddie Cahill, and more. Johnson plays a young matchmaker, Lucy, Pedro is a millionaire, and Chris is a waiter, John.

Production

The film went on floors last year, with principal photography beginning in April in New York City. Filming was reportedly completed in June. BAFTA-winning cinematographer Shabier Kirchner shot the film using 35mm film. This is his second collaboration with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. He also worked with Song on Past Lives.

About the film

The story follows Lucy, an expert in matchmaking who is highly sought after by those willing to pay a premium price for her service. At her client’s wedding, she meets Randy, a millionaire who happens to be one of the groom’s best men. At the same wedding, she meets John, her waiter/struggling actor ex whom she dumped yet couldn’t move on from. The three will eventually be involved in a love triangle that could potentially risk Lucy’s career.

The trailer released on Tuesday perfectly showed each character and their traits. It is a love triangle between the three leads. Celine Song’s film promises a fresh and emotional take on modern romance.

Release Date & Trailer

After piquing curiosity with two intriguing posters, Sony Pictures and A24 have amped up the excitement with the official trailer of Materialists. The Materialists trailer received positive reactions from the netizens. One of the users wrote, “Need movies like this in this day and age. Gives 2000s rom com vibes.”

Another said, “Chris Evans Being a hopeless romantic? Im IN! Feels like a good rom com from the 2010’s.”

One fan said, “Pedro Pascal is FINALLY in a role we all picture him in.”

Followed by one saying, “I was so gobsmacked to see Chris Evans in just… a normal role. Not an action hero, not savior from nowhere. Just a dude. Wild.”

One person wrote, “This looks really promising. I’ve been missing a wholesome tale with a happy ending for a very long time!”

And, “I love these indirect messages Celine Song and Justin Kuritzkes sent to each other via their screenplays.”

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans starrer Materialists is set to be released on June 13. Check out the film’s trailer below:

