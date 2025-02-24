Chris Evans in Star Wars? Now that’s something fans might not have expected. The former Captain America is out here manifesting a role in the galaxy far, far away, and honestly, why hasn’t it happened yet? The actor has already conquered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even voiced Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Lightyear. But there’s still one Disney checkbox left which is Star Wars.

And he’s not picky about it either. Jedi? Sith? Rebel pilot? No. Evans is down for literally anything. In an interview with MTV, the Marvel star once said: “God, would I love to be in Star Wars! God – I mean I would do anything: if I was just a Stormtrooper, I’d be thrilled. Yeah, I’ll take a Wookie though. That’s fine. Just put me in. I’ll do it.”

Star Wars is no stranger to sneaky celeb cameos. Daniel Craig played a Stormtrooper. Prince William and Prince Harry were too in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) as stormtroopers (though it got cut). If James Bond can squeeze into a helmet, surely Captain America can, too?

Chris Evans in Star Wars Franchise Make a Lot More Sense, Here’s Why?

Chris Evans is one of the biggest stars on the planet. And you don’t just let that kind of star power go to waste. Plus, he’s got the charm, the action chops, and the franchise experience to fit right in. Can you picture him as a wisecracking pilot? A rogue smuggler? A menacing Imperial officer? (Okay, maybe not the last one—he’s too lovable.)

Besides, Star Wars could use a little boost right now. The sequel trilogy left fans divided, and the last batch of films (Solo, Rogue One) were one-and-done experiments. The franchise is thriving on TV (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Acolyte), but the movie side? The movie side lacks clear direction and consistent success.

Multiple projects have been announced (Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi’s film, that mysterious Rey movie), but nothing’s really moving forward. Which is exactly why now is the perfect time to bring in Evans. He could don Beskar armor, wield a blaster, or even a lightsaber—any role fits.

The 43-year-old is already beloved by fans, and Star Wars thrives on big, familiar names to draw in audiences. Evans might agree to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo like Craig’s Stormtrooper, but that wouldn’t do justice to his talent. As an A-list powerhouse, he deserves a role with substance.

Maybe he plays a rogue Jedi who ditched the Order and now survives in the Outer Rim. Maybe he’s a pretentious pilot who rivals Poe Dameron. Maybe he’s a charming villain, something totally against type. (Evans as a smooth-talking Sith Lord?). Or why not accept his Wookiee offer? A 6’0” Evans towering in a Chewbacca-sized suit would be pure comedic as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: SAG Awards 2025: Jane Fonda’s Lifetime Achievement Acceptance Speech Leaves Everyone In Awe, “Saying What Needed To Be Said,” Says Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News