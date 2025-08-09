Zendaya is an all-rounder. She is an actress, she can sing, she can dance, she can even make the models go run for their money with her fashion quotient. She is the diva, and with an impressive filmography, she proves every time how versatile she is. From tapping into different worlds, including TV series, movies, fashion, and brand deals, to now co-designing a shoe with Law Roach, Z can do anything and everything under the sun.

Although the Dune actress started her career as a child artist with Disney, she slowly transformed into a leading actress. Over the years, because of her performances, she has even earned accolades like two Primetime Emmy awards and a Golden Globe award. She has even become an MCU star by playing MJ in Spider-Man movies alongside Tom Holland. So, it’s quite clear that she has a staggering net worth. Scroll ahead to find out.

Zendaya’s Career Highlights & Net Worth

Zendaya got her breakthrough in her career in 2010 by starring in Shake It Up. However, after many short videos and two Disney movies, she got the titular role for K.C. Undercover, which kind of changed her life. Although her journey with Disney ended in 2014, she sure did earn quite a money during that time. Soon enough, she transitioned into movies and landed the role of MJ in the Spider-Man movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Starring alongside Tom Holland, she minted a good amount of money from all three movies. Her salary for the first two movies isn’t available in public, but for 2022’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, she took home around $10 million from the bonuses, as per reports. On the other hand, for Dune, she reportedly earned $300K for her role as Chani. However, her salary saw a major jump in Dune 2, for which she received $2 million, based on multiple reports.

As Zendaya’s career expanded, her bank balance also multiplied. For Challengers, the actress reportedly took home a hefty $10 million as her paycheck, can you imagine? In this list of her career exploration, we cannot miss Euphoria. In early 2023, there were reports that for Euphoria season 3, she had negotiated $1 million per episode as her salary. Yes, you read that right. The series is currently being filmed; hopefully, we will get to witness the result soon.

Her income continues to flow from her musical career, brand deals, and fashion clothing line. Did you know Zendaya had launched a gender inclusive clothing line named DAYA alongside an app? Yes, she also had written books and appeared as a judge on shows, which helped boost her net worth. When it comes to real estate, she knows the game.

In 2017, Zendaya bought a mansion in Northridge, a suburb of Los Angeles, for $1.4 million. In 2020, she paid another $4 million to get the fancy place in Encino (LA) that comes with a beautiful garden. She also purchased a condo in 2020 for $5 million, as stated by Cosmopolitan. She is one of the most creative minds present in Hollywood, as she has recently dropped her first co-designed shoe with her stylist Law Roach in On’s Fall Campaign. Well, now you know.

zendaya for On pic.twitter.com/BUzS82b9kr — archive zendaya ☆ (@archivedaya) August 7, 2025

Over the years, with such an impressive career graph, Zendaya has amassed a staggering net worth of $30 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This does not even include what she is going to earn this year or the upcoming year. So, now you can imagine! On the work front, she will be next seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Euphoria season 3, and The Odyssey.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Brie Larson’s Net Worth 2025: From Oscar Winner To Marvel Icon – Turning Roles Into Millions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News