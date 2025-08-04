With years of hard work and dedication, Brie Larson has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Over the last decade, she has undertaken several prestigious projects that have not only earned her accolades but also generated millions. She even got honored by the Academy Awards, winning the Best Actress award for her role in Room.

From featuring in small-budget movies to starring in massive studio productions like Captain Marvel and The Avengers: Endgame, Larson has done it all. Her career is soaring high, but what is her net worth? Scroll ahead to find out more about her filmography and impressive net worth.

Brie Larson’s Career Highlights

Although Brie Larson has made a name for herself in Hollywood, it was not great when she started her career. Initially, she used to get smaller roles in her youth and had been a part of indie films before landing on big-budget projects. Her career has seen it all – the highs, the lows, various versatile work, and more. Once in an interview with Marie Claire UK in 2019, the actress opened up about her relationship with minting money and how she sees it. She said, “I wouldn’t say I had a surplus of money until about two years ago. So, it’s still a fresh experience for me and, because I never had it, I always felt scared of it.”

The film that put her on the map was Room. In the movie, she played a kidnapped victim and even earned an Academy Award for portraying such a layered character. However, as it was made with a budget of $13 million, she isn’t expected to earn millions from it. But reportedly, she took home around the mid-to-upper six-figure range, as it grossed over $35 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Brie larson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5qObTcbWVd — José Alberto Cobacho Antolin (@cobacho_antolin) August 1, 2025

Soon after that film, Brie Larson expanded her wings and was featured in films like Short Term before landing the biggest role in her career. She got roped into playing the female superhero Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She starred in the 2019 film, and as per The Hollywood Reporter, she earned around $5 million for portraying that role. This was the first woman-led superhero movie that grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, per Variety.

Larson soon became synonymous with Captain Marvel. She reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and made an appearance in the movie. Although she had a minor role, the actress poured her all into making it memorable. Her salary is not publicly available for the movie, but as it grossed over $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office with a budget of $356 million, it can be expected that she didn’t earn peanuts.

In 2023, Brie Larson returned as Captain Marvel in the movie, The Marvels. As per Screen Geek, there were reports that she might be the highest-paid actress in a superhero film, with an estimated salary of $15 million. However, Showbiz Galore stated that she took home a similar salary as in the first film, Captain Marvel, $5 million. Although her paycheck per movie is not available online, her highest salary has been $5 million for Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson’s Career Highlights & Net Worth

On her real estate front, in 2019, Brie Larson made two notable purchases, including a Malibu house for $3.4 million and another property in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley for $1.6 million. In the same year, she sold a property in the trendy and artsy Laurel Canyon area for $2.17 million, which she initially bought in 2016 for $2.25 million. In 2020, she also sold her longtime home in Studio City for $1.4 million, which she originally purchased with $885K in 2009. She listed that apartment at $1.29 million but finally locked in for $1.4 million. Given her earnings and properties, as of 2025, the actress’s net worth is estimated at $25 million, per Parade.

From humble beginnings in indie films to becoming the face of a billion-dollar Marvel franchise, Brie Larson has built an impressive financial portfolio through smart career choices and high-paying roles. With blockbuster salaries reportedly reaching up to $5 million per film, lucrative brand deals, and multi-million-dollar real estate investments, it’s no surprise her net worth stands at an estimated $25 million in 2025. Her journey is a testament to talent, persistence, and knowing how to turn opportunities into lasting wealth.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Julia Garner Net Worth 2025: How Much Does The Emmy-Winning Actress Earn From Film, TV & Endorsements?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News