Before she took home the Oscar for Room and became Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was close to giving it all up. Acting, Hollywood, auditions – she was done. According to The Sunday Morning Herald, the grind wasn’t paying off, her peers were off to college, and she was stuck chasing a dream that felt more like a dead end. But then came United States of Tara. And it changed everything.

At the time, she’d auditioned to play Kate, the rebellious daughter in the Showtime series created by Diablo Cody. Toni Collette was already attached, and Brie worshipped her. “Nobody in the world could do that role but me,” she once said (per SMH). When she didn’t get it, it felt like the universe was sending a message. She was ready to walk. She even started applying to college, leaning toward marine biology or interior design.

How United States Of Tara Changed Brie Larson’s Life & Career For Good

However, the call came. United States of Tara had been picked up. They were recasting. Brie Larson was in. Three seasons later, the MCU star was not only a standout but had built a bond with Collette that shaped her forever. “She was my scene partner for three years and I got to grow with her and have her be a real guide in my life.” From there, Brie found her stride. Short Term 12. Room. Captain Marvel. But it was Tara that gave her footing again.

And yes, she’s now a certified diver, mushroom forager, Scientific American subscriber, and superhero. But none of that would’ve happened without Kate Gregson, a role that didn’t come easily and almost didn’t come at all. Looking back, I see it as one of the best “what ifs” that never was. If she hadn’t gotten the part, maybe she’d be studying coral reefs.

Instead, she’s breaking glass ceilings on screen. And doing it with that same stoked energy she had when she tweeted about jewel caterpillars. Brie Larson almost quit acting. But thank god for second chances – and United States of Tara.

