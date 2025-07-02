The final film in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most anticipated action films at the moment. Slated for a 2027 release, it is said to be the conclusion of the franchise and part two of Fast X, the last film of the series. Now, Vin Diesel has dropped a major update.

During his appearance with co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker at the Fuel Fest, the actor teased what to expect from the next installment of the franchise. He dropped a major bombshell by mentioning Brian O’Conner, a fan favorite character played by the late actor Paul Walker. Read on for more.

Fast & Furious: Will Brian O’Conner Be Back In Final Film Despite Paul Walker’s Death?

During the event, Vin Diesel shared, “The studio said to me, Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast and Furious in April 2027?” And he simply kept three conditions to make it happen. He proceeded to explain, “First, is to bring the franchise back to LA,” referring to the importance of Los Angeles.

“The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner,” he concluded. Fans were emotional about potentially having Brian in the final film, but were unsure if it was the right thing to do, considering Paul is no longer around.

For the uninitiated, Paul Walker played Brian in the first seven films of the franchise until he died in a car crash in 2013. Since Paul is no longer alive to play the role, it is expected that the makers will use CGI or other technologies to bring Brian on screen. Regardless, none of that has been confirmed yet.

Despite Paul’s death, Brian is still alive in the Fast & Furious universe. He gave up street racing to spend time with his family, which includes his wife Mia and their children. The character has continued to be mentioned in the films, keeping the legacy of the role going despite the film’s major loss.

During a 2023 interview with Games Radar, Louis Leterrier, the director of Fast X, said, “Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious, and they’ve teased him a lot in the previous movies.” He added that Brian is shown in the past, not in the present, which has been effectively planned.

“The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you’ll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone,” he further added and then concluded, “Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it.” It remains to be seen how Brian is showcased in the next film.

