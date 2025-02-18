The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most iconic and enduring in cinematic history. What began as a street-racing drama in 2001 has evolved into a global action spectacle, blending high-octane car chases with explosive stunts and emotional storytelling.

With ten mainline films and a spin-off, the saga has amassed a massive fan following. The most recent entry, Fast X, released in 2023, served as the first part of the franchise’s two-part finale, promising a thrilling conclusion to Dominic Toretto’s story.

However, the eleventh installment, originally slated for a 2025 release, has seen significant delays. Alan Ritchson, who joined the series in Fast X as Aimes, the head of Mr. Nobody’s agency, recently shed light on the primary obstacle hindering the film’s progress. With an all-star cast featuring names like Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, and Charlize Theron, coordinating schedules has become a monumental challenge.

Fast XI’s cast members have very busy schedules & it’s hard to coordinate them all at once

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the Fast & Furious saga, Alan Ritchson has provided some clarity on why the project has yet to move forward. In an exclusive interview with Screenrant, Ritchson explained that coordinating the busy schedules of the franchise’s A-list cast has proven to be a significant hurdle. “We talk about it quite often,” Ritchson said. “That is one of the biggest challenges this franchise faces—you’ve got a lot of guys like Dwayne [Johnson], Vin [Diesel], Momoa, and myself, and everybody’s super busy. Trying to get the stars to align so we can make that happen is a feat of nature.”

This difficulty is compounded by the sheer scale of the production. With actors juggling multiple commitments, including films, TV shows, and other projects, aligning their availability requires meticulous planning. For instance, Dwayne Johnson is engaged in several ventures, including his standalone Hobbs-focused spinoff, his WWE returns, business endeavors, and his own movies. Likewise, Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel remain tied up with other commitments.

Despite the delays, Ritchson emphasized Universal’s commitment to delivering a worthy finale for fans. “This is a passion project for Universal, and it’s one I had a blast doing. I’d love to bring it to life again.” Originally expected to release in April 2025, Fast & Furious 11 is now delayed to 2026, with no concrete timeline for filming to begin. As fans anticipate the final showdown, they may need to brace for an extended wait.

