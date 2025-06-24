Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is on track to climb the list of the franchise’s highest-grossers. Mission: Impossible 8 will beat this Mission: Impossible movie to achieve this franchise record after amassing $540.78 million at the worldwide box office. It is also the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Keep scrolling for more.

It has been performing well at the box office in foreign regions, including China and Japan. Mission: Impossible 8 became the first 2025 Hollywood film to hit the $30 million mark in Japan. In China, MI 8 became the 17th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Therefore, it is achieving multiple impressive milestones worldwide.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning still has a stronghold at the North American box office, primarily because of Tom Cruise‘s star power. Also, the franchise’s popularity is boosting its sales until now, and the fact that it is the last movie in the franchise. It has collected $6.5 million in North America this weekend. Thus, the domestic haul of the film is $178.28 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Meanwhile, the international total has climbed to $362.5 million after its fifth weekend. With a domestic haul of $178.28 million, the film’s global box office now stands at $540.78 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $178.3 million

International – $362.5 million

Worldwide – $540.8 million

Set to become the 5th highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible 8 is the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. It will soon occupy the 5th rank on the list after beating Mission: Impossible II. MI 8 is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of MI 2. It was released in 2000 and collected $215.4 million in North America. MI 2 collected $546.38 million worldwide. Mission: Impossible 8 is around $6 million away from surpassing MI 2 and becoming the 5th highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Take a look at how much the Mission: Impossible movie collected at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

Mission: Impossible—Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation – $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.7 million Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning – $540.8 million Mission: Impossible – $457.7 million Mission: Impossible III – $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

