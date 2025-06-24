28 Years Later had an impressive opening weekend at the box office in North America. The movie has also surpassed the domestic haul of 28 Weeks Later. The film opened with $60 million at the worldwide box office. It has landed on the upper side of the projected range and is expected to do well in its box office run. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie received strong ratings from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave it 89% and stated, “The film taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.” However, the audience rating is a bit lower than that. The viewers gave it 65%, and it will undoubtedly beat its predecessors at the box office as another sequel is also in development.

How much has the film collected on its opening weekend?

Danny Boyle’s horror film 28 Years Later was released across 3,444 theaters and collected $30.00 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Due to the live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon’s solid run, this post-apocalyptic movie did not get the #1 rank in the domestic box office chart. Internationally, the film opened with a $30 million collection, and allied to the domestic opening, the movie collected $60.0 million worldwide on its opening weekend.

Surpassed 28 Weeks Later’s entire domestic run

The previous movie in the 28 Days Later franchise was 28 Weeks Later, which was released in 2007. The film features Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau, Catherine McCormack, Mackintosh Muggleton, Imogen Poots, and Idris Elba. It is a standalone sequel to 28 Days Later.

28 Weeks Later collected $28.63 million at the domestic box office during its entire theatrical run, over 77 days in North America. 28 Years Later beat that collection in its opening weekend only. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film is the 2nd highest-grossing in the franchise domestically.

Here’s how much the 28 Days Later films collected domestically [from highest to lowest]

28 Days Later – $45.06 million 28 Years Later – $30.00 million 28 Weeks Later – $28.6 million

Less than $15 million away from beating 28 Weeks Later’s worldwide haul

After surpassing 28 Weeks Later’s domestic haul, this 2025 flick is set to beat the film’s worldwide haul. The 2007 movie collected $72.3 million worldwide; the 2025 sequel is less than $15 million away from surpassing that. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Starrer’s sequel will probably achieve this milestone in its second weekend. It is currently the least earning in the franchise, but it will change soon. 28 Years Later was released on June 20.

Box office summary

North America – $30.0 million

International – $30.0 million

Worldwide – $60.0 million

