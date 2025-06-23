Warner Bros Pictures’ Final Destination: Bloodlines has been entertaining viewers thoroughly, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise with a record global collection. Although the film has been released online, it continues to achieve notable milestones at the box office. It has also beaten the global haul of the Academy Award-winning film The Silence of the Lambs. Keep scrolling for more.

Final Destination 6 is the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The film is a box office success due to the franchise’s enduring appeal. It also benefited from the long hiatus since the previous installment, reintroducing the series to a new generation of viewers. Once again, it has been proven that good content can bring in huge profits despite no star power.

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ 6th weekend collection at the box office

Final Destination: Bloodline is #9 in the domestic box office chart on its sixth weekend. It collected $1.8 million this weekend despite losing 796 theaters and witnessing a decline of 52.9%. Also, it has been made available on digital platforms. The film has hit $134.8 million at the box office in North America.

Meanwhile, Bloodlines collected $1.7 million from the foreign markets on its sixth weekend. It dropped by 56.4% and has hit the $145.3 million international cume over 75 markets. Adding its $145.3 million overseas cume to its $134.8 million domestic gross, the worldwide total has reached $280.1 million cume.

Beats The Silence of the Lambs’ worldwide haul to achieve a notable feat

Final Destination: Bloodlines has surpassed the global haul of Split and The Silence of the Lambs. According to The Numbers, Bloodlines surpassed The Silence of the Lambs‘ $272.7 million and Split’s $278.45 million to become one of the top 20 highest-grossing horror films of all time. Final Destination 6 is the 17th highest-grossing horror movie of all time worldwide.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released on May 16. Amid its successful run at the box office, the film has been made available to rent and as PVOD on several digital platforms.

Box Office Summary

North America – $134.8 million

International – $145.3 million

Worldwide – $280.1 million

