Lilo & Stitch is set to become the first film of 2025 to enter the $1 billion club. The Disney live-action remake is still earning incredible numbers despite being in theaters for thirty-one days. The movie has accumulated $386.74 million so far at the box office in North America. Along with the overseas gross, the remake has crossed a major milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, and Chris Sanders reprised the voice role of Stitch. It broke several records during its theatrical run. However, the movie received criticism for deviating from the original film’s plot, but that does not seem to have hindered its box office collection. Made on a budget of $100 million, the film is tracking to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Lilo & Stitch’s 5th weekend collection at the box office in North America

Due to How to Train Your Dragon and two new releases, Lilo & Stitch dropped to the 4th rank in the domestic box office chart this weekend. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, the live-action remake collected $9.7 million during its 5th weekend at the North American box office. It has hit the $386.74 million cume domestically.

Crossed the $900 million milestone worldwide

Despite How to Train Your Dragon and Elio, Lilo & Stitch collected a strong $19.7 million on its fifth weekend at the international box office. Although it declined by 37.7% from last weekend, it crossed the $500 million milestone overseas. The movie stands at a $523.6 million international cume, collected across 53 overseas regions.

Allied to its $386.74 million domestic gross, the live-action remake crossed the $900 million milestone worldwide. Its global total is $910.3 million after the fifth weekend.

On track to hit $1 billion & the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year!

The live-action remake has lost some momentum but is still strong enough to achieve the $1 billion milestone. Lilo & Stitch, released on May 23, is projected to earn between $1 billion and $1.05 billion in its global run.

Box Office Summary

North America – $386.7 million

International – $523.6 million

Worldwide – $910.3 million

