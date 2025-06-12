The eagerly anticipated live-action remake of the 2010 animated film How to Train Your Dragon is set to soar into theaters on June 13, 2025. The film has already earned a respectable critics’ score of 79% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing). Before the fantasy adventure film lands on the big screen, now’s the perfect time to revisit the widely admired animated trilogy. Read on to find out where all three How to Train Your Dragon films are streaming on OTT in India.

1. How to Train Your Dragon

Release Year – 2010

– 2010 Director – Chris Sanders & Dean DeBlois

– Chris Sanders & Dean DeBlois Rotten Tomatoes Score – 99%

– 99% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Loosely based on Cressida Cowell’s 2003 novel, the film follows Hiccup, a small and awkward Viking teen who befriends an injured dragon whom he names Toothless. Their unlikely friendship challenges the villagers’ preconceived notions about dragons.

2. How to Train Your Dragon 2

Release Year – 2014

– 2014 Director – Dean DeBlois

– Dean DeBlois Rotten Tomatoes Score – 92%

– 92% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The sequel takes place five years after the events of the first film. When Hiccup and Toothless discover a hidden cave with hundreds of wild dragons and a mysterious dragon rider, Hiccup makes it his mission to protect his village and the dragons from a ruthless warrior named Drago.

3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Release Year – 2019

– 2019 Director – Dean DeBlois

– Dean DeBlois Rotten Tomatoes Score – 90%

– 90% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The final installment of the trilogy focuses on a 21-year-old Hiccup’s efforts to find a safe haven for dragons after discovering a rare female Night Fury. But in doing that, he comes face-to-face with a powerful new enemy who threatens to destroy everything he loves.

About How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), the overlooked son of Berk’s chieftain Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), and how his unlikely friendship with a feared Night Fury dragon challenges everything the Vikings believe about dragons.

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie here.

