Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch is dominating the box office, and now another live-action remake is gearing up for release. How to Train Your Dragon will be released this Friday, and the box office projection is on the winning side. Disney will finally get competition from the Dreamworks Animations movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated feature of the same name. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

How much is How to Train Your Dragon projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, the live-action feature is projected to earn a decent collection on its opening weekend in North America. How to Train Your Dragon is projected to earn between $65 million and $75 million at the North American box office. It has the potential to earn over $100 million overseas on its seven-day opening.

The live-action remake is projected to earn between $105 million and $115 million in its opening weekend internationally. Therefore, its global opening is projected to collect around $170 million to $190 million.

Comparison with the OG animated feature

The 2010 movie’s success resulted in sequels, and now this live-action film collected way less than the projected opening weekend range of the upcoming film. The OG film raked in $43.7 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office. The upcoming remake is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million on its opening weekend, which is approximately 49-71% more than the OG film’s debut.

Critics reaction to the film

The critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed, and it is in favor of the live-action remake. It has received a strong 80% on the aggregate site over 80 reviews. The critics’ consensus states, “Crafted with loving fidelity to the animated classic by original co-director Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon doesn’t beat the first iteration but still reaches enchanting heights of its own.”

How to Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13.

