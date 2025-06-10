Disney’s live-action Snow White has ended its theatrical run, but the results are far from magical. The film, released on March 21, limped to a worldwide box office of $205.5 million, which is miles behind its massive $410 million total cost, and it includes production, marketing, and other extras as well. Now, that is a financial blow which few expected to be this severe, especially with the losses already estimated at over $115 million, per Collider.

Snow White Had A Troubled Start Long Before Release

The film starred Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. However, even before it hit theaters, the project was under fire. The movie’s casting received a huge backlash, coupled with Zegler’s bold opinions on the original 1937 film, and heated discussion around Peter Dinklage’s views on the portrayal of dwarfs stirred controversy.

Besides, both Zegler and Gadot reportedly shared a strained relationship, primarily due to contradicting political views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Unfortunately, all that noise built an uphill climb the film never managed to overcome.

Disappointing Box Office Numbers For Snow White

The film’s opening weekend brought in a soft $42.2 million in the US, and things slid quickly from there as a steep second-weekend drop of 66% sealed its fate early. It finished with $87.2 million domestically and $118.3 million internationally. (via Box Office Mojo)

Snow White Box-Office breakdown

Domestic – $87.2m

International- $118.3m

Total – $205.5m

The expectations were higher, but the audience simply didn’t connect, and the numbers reflect that. Some pointed to Zegler’s dismissal of the classic love story and the move to swap out the iconic dwarfs for CGI replacements as missteps that pushed longtime fans away. Additionally, a bloated budget and a marketing campaign that failed to win people over didn’t help either.

Meanwhile, Disney found success elsewhere. Lilo & Stitch, released on May 23, is riding high with over $772 million worldwide from a much leaner $100 million budget. It continues to top the box office and might end up being the biggest hit of the year. (via Box Office Mojo)

For those who still want to watch Snow White, the film will be available on Disney+ starting June 10.

