Gal Gadot has come a long way since her debut in Hollywood. From featuring in superhero movies to action-packed dramas to fantasy fairytale films, she has done it all. And time and again, she has proved her worth as an actress by showcasing her versatility. She is one of the most successful actresses today and has tasted massive blockbusters (while also hitting some lows in her career).

The actress rose to fame after featuring in the Fast & Furious franchise and garnered worldwide popularity by playing DC’s Wonder Woman. Since then, she has been a part of many prestigious projects that also minted a massive sum of money at the box office. So, here are her five highest-grossing films of all time.

1) Furious 7 ($1.5B)

Furious 7 is the highest-grossing movie of Gal Gadot’s career. Among all of her Fast & Furious films, it was the most successful one. In this sequel, Gadot plays a former Mossad spy, Gisele Yashar, who joins Dominic Toretto’s team. The storyline follows Toretto and his crew as they face a new challenge after Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), brother of Owen Shaw, plots a revenge plan to avenge his brother’s death. The film was critically acclaimed, and fans praised the movie’s action sequences and emotional depth. Gadot also received a lot of appreciation for her performance and rose to become a Hollywood sensation. The film grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

2) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($874M)

In this DC superhero crossover, Gal Gadot features as Wonder Woman, alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman. Gal often gets recognized as Wonder Woman, as she made the character popular globally. However, even though Batman v Superman received conflicting reviews, it was quite a hit at the box office. For those who don’t know, the film earned $874 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), making it one of the highest-grossing superhero movies. This project even made Gadot a heroic icon among the viewers.

3) Wonder Woman ($823M)

After debuting in the DC universe as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot featured as the titular character in Patty Jenkins’ movie Wonder Woman. It is the third-highest-grossing film of her career. In the movie, she plays Princess Diana, an Amazon warrior who fights in World War I. People appreciated the first feminist superhero representation and loved Gadot’s performance in the movie. It grossed over $823 million at the box office worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). This film turned Gadot’s career into a more meaningful one.

4) Fast & Furious 6 ($788M)

The fourth highest-grossing film of Gal Gadot’s career is Fast & Furious 6, directed by Justin Lin. Similar to Furious 7, Gadot plays the role of Gisele Yashar, a competent driver on Dominic Toretto’s team. Fast & Furious 6 not only received rave reviews from critics and fans but also earned $788 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). Audiences appreciated the film’s action sequences and lauded Gadot for her performance as Gisele.

5) Justice League ($661M)

Justice League comes at number five in the list of Gal Gadot’s highest-grossing movies of all time. The superhero movie was released in 2017 and was based on DC Comics’ superhero team of the same name. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film couldn’t make an impact on the audience. Many critics and film reviewers gave conflicting reviews on this one. Some appreciated the action sequences and performances of the star-studded cast, but many argued that the film lacked in its plot, character background, and visual effects. For those who don’t know, the movie didn’t perform well at the global box office, even though there were a lot of expectations. Justice League grossed around $661 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). After this film, many significant changes came into DC’s plans.

Besides these movies, Gal Gadot has also been a part of films like Wonder Woman 1984, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Fast Five, and more. Her latest fairytale movie, Snow White, in which she plays the Evil Queen, created quite a hype ahead of its release based on its branding and reputation, but didn’t perform well at the box office. Disney’s live-action film also starred Rachel Zegler in the titular character.

These are Gal Gadot’s top five movies per their box office performance. Have you watched any of them?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

