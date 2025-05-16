Amazon MGM has been quietly building a cinematic arsenal over the past few years, and with only 15 films under its belt, the studio is already leaving a serious mark. The Catalog, which boasts stylish thrillers like Saltburn, A Working Man, and The Beekeeper, leans heavily into bold choices and has focused on making each release count. And now, The Accountant 2, a sequel nobody asked for but everyone seems to be watching, has edged its way into third place on the studio’s all-time domestic (North American) box office chart.

The Accountant 2 Becomes A Domestic Box Office Standout

The film’s climb has been steady rather than spectacular. After another decent weekend run, pulling in $6.7 million across over 3,400 screens in the domestic market, the total North American haul now stands at $53.5 million (per Box Office Mojo). Toss in $31.5 million from international markets, and the global box office clocks in at $85 million.

With its reported $80 million budget now recouped, the Ben Affleck project is finally in the green—or at least close enough to breathe easy. Still, closing the gap between this and the studio’s bigger hitters might be a bridge too far. The Beekeeper’s $66 million domestic total might be within reach, but Red One’s near-$100 million run looks more like a mountain than a milestone.

Critical Reception Beats The Original

Despite its modest financial trajectory, The Accountant 2 is winning where it matters—the audience and critic reception. Viewers have responded with unexpected enthusiasm, pushing its Rotten Tomatoes audience score up to 92%. Critics, often tougher to please, came in at 76%, a noticeable leap from the original film’s lukewarm 53%.

For Ben Affleck, this may be the rare sequel that actually upgrades its legacy instead of dragging it down. Alongside the gritty action of Den of Thieves: Pantera, this marks a return to form for a style of film that once felt all but extinct. As of now, The Accountant 2 continues its run in theaters, carving out space in a market crowded with louder and flashier competitors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sinners US Box Office Collection Day 27: Ryan Coogler Crushes Avengers: Endgame & Every Single April Release On 4th Wed Except One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News