The Accountant 2 has finally passed a significant mark at the box office in North America. The movie is still far from catching up to its predecessor. However, it is being dominated by big-budget and multi-starrer movies. The ratings are better than the previous film, but the timing for release was not the right one. Keep scrolling for more.

It had double the production budget of its first film and has maintained a steady run at the cinemas. It is performing better in North America than internationally. It is projected to end its domestic run, staying below the $100 million mark. However, the film will earn from its online streaming when it will arrive on Prime Video. Meanwhile, reports suggest that a sequel is in development.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, The Accountant 2 collected a strong $6.1 million on its third weekend and even managed to stay in the domestic top 5 chart. The film has occupied the #4 spot on the list. The report mentions that it has dropped by –36.2% from last weekend but remained below The Accountant’s $8.5 million third weekend gross. It has registered the 2nd best third weekend for Amazon MGM since its inception and is only behind Dwayne Johnson‘s Red One. It earned $12.7 million and witnessed a 3.7% drop in its 3rd weekend.

Thus, the sequel has hit the $50.9 million cume in the United States. Ben Affleck’s movie is eyeing a $60 million to $70 million run in the United States. The film’s overseas cume stands at the $25.2 million mark, taking the global cume to $76.09 million. The film opened in the theatres on April 25, and it collected $24.53 million, on par with the OG film.

Ben Affleck‘s The Accountant 2 was made on a reported budget of $80 million, and it needs around $200 million to hit the break-even point. It still needs around $4 million to recover its budget. The film will eventually arrive on Prime Video, but until then, it is doing its best to earn money.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

