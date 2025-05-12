Thunderbolts* finished its second weekend at the #1 position and has not only crossed the $200 million milestone but two MCU films as well. One of the movies is The Marvels, the biggest flop in the MCU’s history, and the other is the second-lowest-grossing movie. Some of you might have guessed the name, but for those who couldn’t, stick to the end to find out.

The Marvel movie crossed the $100 million mark when it entered its second weekend. However, its dailies do not showcase any overwhelming results. The film is enjoying a decent run for now, which is not enough for it to leave a mark despite receiving positive reviews. All the actors have been praised for their performances, and the fans are interested in seeing them reprise their roles in the upcoming movies in the MCU.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Thunderbolts* collected $33.1 million on its second weekend. It witnessed the fourth-worst drop at the box office in North America, -55.5 %. The New Avengers has hit the $128.4 million cume in the United States. It has also earned decent numbers overseas, which has helped the film beat The Marvels at the worldwide box office.

The New Avengers collected a solid $34 million on its second weekend at the international box office. Beating Black Widow’s second-weekend gross. It stayed below Shang Chi‘s $35.2 million, Captain America 4’s $35.3 million, and Eternals’ $48.1 million. The film has reached $143.7 million international cume over 53 markets, and adding that to the domestic cume, the film has hit $272.1 million worldwide cume. Therefore, it has surpassed The Marvels, which was released in 2023 and collected $206.13 million only in its global run.

Thunderbolts* have also beaten the worldwide haul of The Incredible Hulk. It was the lowest-grossing MCU movie until The Marvels arrived. This Edward Norton-starrer MCU movie collected $264.77 million in its global run. The New Avengers has beaten both these films and escaped being at the bottom of the table. It is expected to earn between $405 million and $445 million in its global run.

Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: May Box Office: From The Avengers To Iron Man 2 & 3, MCU Movies Rule The List Of Top 10 Biggest Weekends, Thunderbolts* Is Not Even Close!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News