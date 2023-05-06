Actor Simu Liu, who shot to stardom with Marvel studios Shang-Chi, called out a publication on social media after they in an article dubbed him as a “thirst trap” and a “token” Asian. The actor was left fuming as he cleared that he was not a thirst trap and that he was a “f**king actor.” Simu Liu questioned the intent of the writer and claimed that it was all a ploy to pit the Asian community.

For the unversed, Simu Liu is Hispanic and of Asian descent and has appeared in movies like Women Is Losers, One True Loves and Simulant, among others. The 34-year-old actor will soon be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles. Read on for more.

According to the New York Post, the article titled ‘We Love Simu Liu, But He’s Not The Only Talented Asian Thirst Trap In Hollywood’ was slammed by Simu Liu. The article published in HuffPost was written by guest writer Ian Kumamoto where he says, “Don’t get us wrong- We love Liu, and we’re all for an Asian king thriving. But when a single actor appears to be getting the bulk of Asian male roles in Hollywood, it starts to feel a little less like representation and a lot more like tokenism.” Ian Kumamoto went on to write, “All we’re saying is, we don’t want a predominantly white Hollywood to gatekeep s*xy Asian male representation like it has for decades when there are so many other attractive and talented Asian men who deserve to be seen and appreciated by the general public.” This did not go down well with Simu Liu at all as he decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Taking a dig at the article, Simu Liu lashed out on social media saying, “I’m not a ‘thirst trap’ I’m a f**king actor.” Liu claimed that it was a “Way to attempt to put us against one another. What ‘bulk’ of roles are you referring to? Are there movies I’m in that I’m not aware of? Do you think that there is a quota of ‘Asian male roles’ that is a zero-sum game? Everything I have taken post Shang-Chi was not written Asian.”

Simu Liu further wrote, “We’ve been able to reshape stories to get more representation onscreen. Get your facts straight.”

