Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt share a beautiful friendship, one that’s not often seen in Hollywood. The two have starred together in a couple of movies, and fans love their chemistry. Interestingly, the actors are a fan of each other’s works as well, and it seems that the diva was fascinated by Brad. That’s why she grabbed an opportunity to kiss him in their Babylon, despite the scene not being in the script originally. However, the revelation did not sit well with the netizens.

The actors starred together in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Big Short. But sadly, they did not share much screen space together. It was exciting for both Margot and Brad and appeared together in scenes in Babylon, and apparently, they took complete advantage of it.

While discussing the unscripted kissing scene in Babylon, Margot Robbie once said E! News, “That wasn’t in the script. But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’” She talked to director Damien Chazelle and said, “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie (her character) would just go up and kiss Jack. Damien was like, ‘Well, she could— wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’” While she might have meant it lightheartedly, her fans did not respond to it similarly.

Margot Robbie received backlash online for the same. One user wrote on Twitter, “Imagine if it was ‘Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie,” and another said, “Are we gonna let it slide as usual cos it’s involved a woman, not a man? Y’all find it beautiful, not harassment, right?”

The Suicide Squad actress broke her silence on the controversy. She said to Entertainment Tonight, “We all established our boundaries before making this movie because it’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways. We’re all good.” The Troy actor also came to Margot’s defence and said, “Believe me, that’s the tamest thing she does in this. She’s on fire on this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen her.”

Let us know what you think of the entire ‘kissing controversy,’ and for more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

