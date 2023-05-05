One of the most anticipated projects globally is Greta Gerwig’s unique take on the most tricky character of them all, Barbie. The movie, which is one of its kind look at the world of the most colourful toy of all times has been praised enough for the first looks and the teaser that came out late last year. The fans have been waiting for the update on the movie that stars Margot Robbie as the titular character. But looks like the controversy doom has reached the film as rumours claim the makers have exploited some homeless people.

For the unversed, Barbie stars Margot as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays the self-obsessed Ken with his name written on the straps of his underwear. The movie has been in the headlines for several reasons throughout the making. The latest reports now come out of Santa Monica, where the team shot for the movie.

As per the new claims, the makers of Barbie used some homeless people in Santa Monica in the movie as extras but never paid them anything as compensation for their work. The bosses of Margot Robbie starrer are yet to react to the claims but below is everything you should know about this most shocking update of the day.

As per a Dailymail report, team Barbie was shooting in Tongva Park opposite Santa Monica city hall in California, known for housing huge number of homeless folks. It was here when the makers used some homeless people for their scene and didn’t pay any due. Some extras were paid to dress like the homeless and reinforce the scene.

“I never saw any of the crew go up to the genuine homeless and offer them money,” said an experienced photographer. “There were up to 20 of them at one time. Some were moved on by the production people, but others were left alone. So those left were kind of moving in an out, walking around, sitting around, doing something.”

The same source who has an access to listen to the radio chatter added, “The genuine homeless people were there the whole day, the whole entire shoot which was a couple of weeks ago. Normally, movie production units might pay between $300 and $1,500 to individuals – street vendors or homeless people – whose cooperation they want to either move out of the shot or stay in one place.”

The source went on to reveal how including Greta Gerwig, everyone was present that day on the sets of Barbie and making a movie with woke ideology tackling many societal issues. They claimed that the scenes looked forced and that the movie is an out and out s*xist agenda.

Barbie is set for a July 21, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

