Hollywood’s heartthrob Ryan Gosling, who dropped a hint about his “Ken-ergy” last year, at a recent event claimed that he had doubts about the same as he was not sure about playing Ken at first in the movie Barbie. The 42-year-old actor landed at the CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas to offer a new preview of his much-anticipated movie which also stars Margot Robbie in the lead.

At the CinemaCon 2023 event, Ryan Gosling shed light on his role as Ken in Barbie. Apart from Ryan, writer-director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were also present at the mega event. Read on to know what the actor said.

According to People Magazine, Ryan Gosling at the event spoke about “Ken-ergy” sharing, “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy.” The Canadian star further stated, “I didn’t see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow.” During the presentation, Ryan joked, “It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.” The actor then quipped, “It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?”

Speaking about his “Ken-ergy” in 2022 during Gray Man’s release with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling told another publication that he did not consider playing the role of Ken as “an insult at all!” when asked about Chris referring to Gosling’s character in the Netflix action-thriller as a “Ken doll.”

Ryan Gosling joked, “I’m proud of that. I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously.” Speaking of Barbie, the movie will hit the screens in July 2023. During his latest interaction, Ryan dubbed his movie co-stars as brilliant adding, “ it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special.”

