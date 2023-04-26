Part of Hollywood’s young brigade Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, who will soon be sharing the frame again in Dune 2, unveiled the trailer of their upcoming movie at CinemaCon 2023. We all know about the rapport Timothee and Zendaya share and the fans got to see the same when the two young stars landed on the red carpet of the mega event.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune were released in 2021, and Dune 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Both the actors, it seems, are now gearing up for the promotions in full swing. Scroll down to read more.

A video of Timothee Chalamet hyping his close actor friend Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023 went viral after the latter was seen posing in front of the media solo. Timothee is heard behind the camera saying, “Eat’em up”, as people nearby burst into laughter. Zendaya looks stunning in a formal avatar while striking multiple poses for the media. Social media users were quick to react to Timothee Chalamet motivating his fellow colleague Zendaya at a public event. The Dune 2, apart from Timothee and Zendaya, will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, and a few others.

Take a look:

Timothée Chalamet hypes up Zendaya on the CinemaCon carpet: “Eat ‘em up” pic.twitter.com/aLoxAd2yBn — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 26, 2023

One of the users on the viral video commented, “Stay away from her, get a job.” Another stated, “He’s trying too hard.” One fan shared, “He doesn’t need to lie, we love you Zendaya but this is not giving.”

The next one tweeted, “I think Timothee has a secret stan acct.” Whereas, one claimed, “I know Tim will leave Kylie Jenner for Zendaya If given the green light to do so hahahaha.”

An individual asserted, “Timothee literally just seems like a cool/funny a** friend” as another posted, “They really in promo mode for this film. they’ve been everywhere lately.” And, one user concluded, “He’s so cringe.”

For the unversed, the screenplay of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 has been penned by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve.

