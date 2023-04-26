Former love birds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are painting the town red again with their alleged rekindled romance. The two recently grabbed headlines after being spotted indulging in a steamy kiss at Coachella. While fans have been wondering if the two singers are back together again, a new report suggests that they are currently seeing where things are going between them.

Shawn and Camila were friends for years before they reportedly got romantically involved in 2019, right after releasing their track Senorita. The two ended their relationship in November 2021 and also released a joint statement about the same and even went on to date other people after some time.

Ever since Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at the California music festival, fans have been sceptical if they have reconciled. A new report by Entertainment Tonight recently revealed that the two are keeping things slow to see where they are going. The source of the leading daily said, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

The source added, “When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together. They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot. They are having fun.” Well, if reports are to be trusted, the two singers are currently having a fun time together.

Moreover, Mendes was recently spotted stepping out to buy some flowers and firewood for his home before Cabello arrived at his house. Soon after sharing the passionate kiss, the two even took a stroll while holding hands. It seems we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the two.

