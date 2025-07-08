The Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kuberaa is now on the last leg of its theatrical release. Unfortunately, the movie is now falling prey to a dismal pace which is reflecting on its box office performance. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 18.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 18th day, the Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer earned 22 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 38% from its third Friday wherein it had amassed 36 lakh. Overall, the 18-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 87.02 crore.

The movie has also succumbed to the new Telugu releases which has increased the competition at the box office. Kuberaa is currently the fourth highest grossing Tollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office. To achieve the same, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Nani’s HIT 3, which stood at 81 crore.

Indian box office breakdown (18 days)

Week 1 – 69 crores

Week 2 – 15.65 crores

Day 18 – 22 lakh

Total – 87.02 crores

Kuberaa Is A Struggle Bus When It Comes To The Budget Recovery

The Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer is mounted at a budget of 120 crore. With its current India net collection of 87.02 crore, it has managed to cover 72.51% of its budget. Considering its snail’s pace, it is now impossible for the movie to recover its entire budget.

Kuberaa At The Worldwide Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross domestic collection of the film stands at 102.68 crore. The film amassed 31.2 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 133.88 crore.

Box office summary:

Budget – 120 crore

India net collection – 87.02 crore

India gross collection – 102.68 crore

Recovery – 72.51%

Worldwide collection – 133.88 crore

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 2: No Relief For Nithiin As The Film Drops By 39% On Saturday, It’s A Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News