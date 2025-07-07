Kuberaa Day 17 VS Kannappa VS Thammudu Box Office: Dhanush's Roars Highest

Telugu box office witnessed a rare phenomenon on Sunday, July 6. There were three films in the theaters – Dhanush’s Kuberaa, which released on June 20, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, which was released on June 27, and Nithiin’s Thammudu, which was released on July 4. Out of the three, it was Dhanush’s crime drama that roared the loudest at the box office.

Thammudu Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, July 4, Nithiin’s film helmed by Venu Sriram, earned 68 lakh at the box office. It witnessed a little growth but not enough to fight the other releases at the box office. It also registered a ticket sale of only 11.36K on BMS.

Kuberaa VS Kanappa Box Office

On day 17, July 6, the third Sunday, Kuberaa earned 1.59 crore at the box office, 133% higher than Thammudu. Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu‘s Kannappa earned 1.28 crore on the second Sunday, July 6. Dhanush clearly won this battle, despite running on the 17th day of its release. While Kannappa registered a ticket sale of only 9K on the second Sunday, Kuberaa registered a ticket sale of 16.67K on the third Sunday!

Thammudu Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Nithiin‘s film after 4 days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 4.34 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.12 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 5.87 crore

Kuberaa Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Dhanush & Nagarjuna’s film after 17 days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 87.96 crore

India Gross Collection: 103.79 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 30.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 134.29 crore

Kannappa Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Vishnu Manchu’s film after 10 days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 31.93 crore

India Gross Collection: 37.67 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 42.77 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

