Dhanush has returned to the big screen after almost a year. Last time, he was seen in Raayan, which emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. Now, with Kuberaa, the actor will look forward to keeping his successful run intact. Interestingly, despite being one of the well-known faces of the Tamil film industry, he hasn’t delivered a 100 crore net grosser. This time, if the actor scores a century, not only will he register his debut century but also come closer to beating Ajith Kumar’s post-COVID run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-COVID era, the 41-year-old actor has been a part of five theatrical releases so far. His post-COVID run started from Thiruchitrambalam in 2022. His second release was Naane Varuvean (2022), followed by Vaathi (2023). In 2024, he had two releases in the form of Captain Miller and Raayan. Please note that we have included films released after the second wave of the COVID pandemic ended (June). So, Karnan has not been included.

Dhanush’s post-COVID run at the Indian box office

Thiruchitrambalam emerged as a solid success at the Indian box office by earning 77.11 crore net. Naane Varuvean was a failure and earned 25.02 crore net. Vaathi was a commercial winner and ended up earning 77.29 crore net. Again, it was followed by a failure of Captain Miller, which earned 49.52 crore net. Dhanush’s last release, Raayan, was a successful affair with a collection of 94.85 crore net.

Enjoys 300 Crore+ total in the post-COVID era

Overall, Dhanush amassed a cumulative sum of 323.79 crore net at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. His per-film average is 64.75 crore net.

The performance of Dhanush’s releases in the post-COVID era in India (net collection):

Thiruchitrambalam – 77.11 crores

Naane Varuvean – 25.02 crores

Vaathi – 77.29 crores

Captain Miller – 49.52 crores

Raayan – 94.85 crores

Total – 323.79 crores

Dhanush has a chance of surpassing Ajith Kumar post-COVID

With 323.79 crores, Dhanush can surpass Ajith Kumar’s post-COVID run if Kuberaa hits a century at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Ajith’s post-COVID sum is 428.77 crore net. To topple him, the Raayan actor needs 104.99 crores more. Achieving this much with Kuberaa is a very difficult task, still, anything is possible if word-of-mouth is positive.

