Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par has arrived in cinemas today. The sports comedy-drama is majorly dependent on the initial word of mouth. Considering the niche, it has recorded decent advance booking sales for day 1. Scroll below for latest box office updates!

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 3.31 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for day 1. The pre-release hype was decent, and it has fairly converted into footfalls. Although one expects much better figures from an Aamir Khan film, the niche is completely word-of-mouth-reliant.

R.S. Prasanna’s directorial was available for advance booking in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil belt. Around 11.5K tickets have been sold across the nation. Delhi was the best-performing circuit in advance booking, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

Aamir Khan led sports comedy-drama performed much better than Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore gross). It recorded almost 80% higher advance booking collections for the opening day than Akshay Kumar starrer. It also surpassed Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crore gross).

However, Sitaare Zameen Par missed out on entering the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. That too by a small margin, as it needed a minimum of 3.82 crores to beat Sky Force at #5.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has released in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025. Apart from Genelia Deshmukh, the supporting cast also features Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala, among others.

It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

