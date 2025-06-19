Bollywood is all set to welcome another success in 2025 with Housefull 5. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, the comedy thriller is a riot at the ticket windows. In only 14 days, it is close to surpassing Raid 2 to become the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for early trends!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 14 Early Estimates

The second week has officially concluded on a good note. As per early trends, Housefull 5 added 2.50-3 crores to its box office collections. It suffered only a 9-24% drop compared to 3.30 crores earned on the previous day.

Housefull 5 has concluded its two weeks at the Indian box office, earning around 176.59-177.09 crores. Akshay Kumar starrer has recorded around 73% in drop office collections in second week compared to 133.58 crores earned in the first week. But the run has been steady, considering the highly mixed reviews.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 10.21 crores

Day 10: 12.30 crores

Day 11: 3.80 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 3.20 crores

Day 14: 2.50-3 crores

Total: 176.59-177.09 crores

Housefull 5 is set to become the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025

The winning streak continues as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has axed the Indian lifetime of every single Bollywood film of 2025 except two. It is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The next target is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which will be finally surpassed tomorrow.

Take a look at the highest Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 178.87 crores* Housefull 5 – 176.59-177.09 crores (estimates) Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.47 crores Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 71.17 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores

