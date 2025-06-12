Kajol starrer Maa is currently the most anticipated Indian film of 2025 on IMDb. Rightfully so, because the mythological horror film has won applause for its impressive trailer. It is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. Scroll below for the box office potential!

Maa Box Office Prediction

The pre-release buzz is massive. The makers seem to have taken the minimal approach rather than aggressive promotions, and it’s working out pretty well. Maa is reportedly set in the same universe as Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, which is also adding massive value. There are also reports that R Madhavan will be making a special cameo.

As predicted by Koimoi earlier, Maa could open in the range of 6-8 crores at the Indian box office. The budget has not been revealed yet, but it is rumored to be somewhere in the range of 50 crores.

Maa Box Office vs Kajol’s highest-grossing films

Kajol has been a part of some impactful films but hasn’t had much luck at the box office in the last two decades. However, her top 3 highest grossers are all releases from 2010 and after. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior leads the pack with lifetime earnings of 279.50 crores.

With Maa, Kajol could easily land at the #4 spot in her highest grossers. The Vishal Furia’s directorial only needs 55 crores+ to beat Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Check out Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 279.50 crores Dilwale (2015): 148 crores My Name Is Khan (2010): 73 crores Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): 55 crores Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): 53.32 crores Fanaa (2006): 51.87 crores Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): 46.86 crores Karan Arjun (1995): 25.29 crores Ishq (1997): 24.93 crores We Are Family (2010): 21.64 crores

It is to be noted that since Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Kajol has had very limited theatrical release. It will be almost after 5 years that one of her films would make it to the top 10. Hopefully, Maa will be a riot at the box office and will enter the top 3.

Maa will clash with Nikita Roy at the box office

Kajol starrer will be facing a clash with Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal’s supernatural thriller at the Indian box office. The trailer of Nikita Roy was released on June 11, 2025 and gained mixed reviews. It is now to be seen which horror film shines bright starting June 27, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

