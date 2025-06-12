Housefull 5 refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. It is one of those movies that won support from the audience despite mixed reviews from critics. Over 50% of the budget has already been recovered. Scroll below for the day 6 collections!

How much has Housefull 5 earned on day 6?

The official figures are out, and Housefull 5 raked in 9.40 crores on its first Wednesday. It is enjoying a winning streak by successfully surpassing the mid-week blues. The comedy thriller faced only an 11% drop compared to 11.70 crores earned on the discounted Tuesday.

The net collections in India conclude at 126.08 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 148.77 crores. Today, it will surpass the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) to become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Housefull 5 Budget Recovery

Housefull 5 is an expensive comedy-thriller, mounted on a budget of 225 crores. In only 6 days, the producers have recovered 52% of the estimated cost. The upcoming weekend will be huge and will push it very close to the breakeven stage.

Akshay Kumar is finally heading for success in 2025. Unfortunately, Sky Force ended its lifetime at 134.93 crores against a budget of 150 crores. It lagged by a few crores and gained the losing verdict at the Indian box office. So is the case with Kesari Chapter 2.

Check out the box office verdict of Akshay Kumar films in 2025:

Sky Force: Losing (134.93 crores)

Kesari Chapter 2: Losing (94.40 crores*)

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s all-time grossers

Exciting times are ahead for Akshay Kumar as his latest release is all set to enter his top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Housefull 5 is only 4.92 crores away from beating the lifetime collection of Rowdy Rathore and stealing the 10th spot.

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 126.08 crores

India gross collection: 123.87 crores

Budget Recovery: 52%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Thug Life Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Turning Out To Be Kamal Haasan’s Lowest-Grossing Film In The Last 7 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News