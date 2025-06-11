The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 created a revolution when it came to bringing the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre to the forefront. The movie garnered several laurels because of the riveting concept and the honest performances. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release.

What Is The Plot Of Kesari Chapter 2?

Kesari Chapter 2 explores the story of the courageous lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair who dared to challenge the British Empire after the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie also sheds light on the various conspiracies orchestrated by General Dyer which led to the brutal murder of countless innocent souls on April 13, 1919. Nair despite being a former member of the Viceroy’s Council and receiving a knighthood by the Empire embarked on a mission to sue the British Empire for genocide. On the process, he faces countless obstacles but his determination and patriotism remains undeterred.

When And Where To Watch Kesari Chapter 2 Online?

Kesari Chapter 2 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film will be released on the platform from June 13, 2025. The official social media handle of the film also announced the same. The caption stated, “The story you know, the truth you don’t! Witness the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh, in #KesariChapter2 streaming June 13 on JioHotstar.”

About The Film

Talking about Kesari Chapter 2, the film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, Amit Sial, Regena Cassandra and Simon Paisley Day in the lead roles. The film is based on the book, ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film, Kesari which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Take A Look At The OTT Release Announcement Of The Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jr NTR’s Rugged Look In War 2 Has Fans Obsessed—Stylist Anaita Shroff Reveals The Vision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News