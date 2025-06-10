Ever since the War 2 teaser was dropped, apart from Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani, fans are also drooling over Jr. NTR’s rugged style look. His magnetic, brooding, and towering presence has taken the center stage. The raw masculinity in his character, amplified by sharp costume choices, has become a major talking point. The film’s costume designer, Anaita Shroff Adajania, is thrilled with the overwhelming response as audience and NTR fans alike are showering love on his striking look in one of 2025’s most anticipated movies.

Anaita Shroff Adajania Shares The Vision Of Jr. NTR’s War 2 Look

Anaita, known as India’s best stylist, shared how she aimed the styling to reflect the machoness of Jr. NTR in War 2. She said, “Working with NTR for the first time on War 2 was a discovery and an absolute joy. He walks into a room, and there’s this instant shift, like a current of energy that runs through everyone. It’s not loud or performative— it’s magnetic. He has that rare ability to charge the atmosphere just by being present. And then you see the smile, the warmth, and this deep, quiet confidence in the character he’s playing. He knew exactly who he was from the start.”

She further added, “With his look, I wanted to ground him—keep it real—but still retain that undeniable strength and masculinity he carries so effortlessly. There’s a rawness to his presence, like a human machine operating with purpose. That translated into a wardrobe built on power and simplicity: leather, rugged jackets, strong silhouettes. There’s no fuss, no excess—just a man who means business. His styling reflects that: direct, impactful, and unapologetically no-nonsense.”

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films. The film is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 action thriller, bringing in new cast members Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. War 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 14th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

