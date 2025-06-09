War 2 is counting the days until its release this year, but it would not have been possible if its director, Siddharth Anand, had revealed an interesting anecdote. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, and Anand would have dropped the movie if this actor had not done it. Keep scrolling for more.

It also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The story follows an Indian RAW agent on an assignment to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue. It was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2019, and the sequel is going to be much bigger than the first one. Bang Bang fame Siddharth Anand directed the 2019 hit.

Whose casting was essential for the film to go ahead?

In 2019, while speaking to PTI, Siddharth Anand revealed that casting this actor was necessary for him. It was Tiger Shroff. Hindustan Times quoted, “The first choice was Hrithik because we share a great equation. Post Bang Bang!, I’ve been writing something for him. Fortunately for me, he loved the script. I knew, if Hrithik is in the film, the protege can be no one else but Tiger.”

He added, “If Tiger hadn’t done the film, it would be tough for me to make this film. I may have just scrapped the idea to rewrite something else. There is nobody who could replace Tiger in the film.” He also revealed how he conceived the idea of War.

Siddharth Anand recalled, “During 2015-2016, I traveled a lot and was intrigued by the genre of spy thrillers and I picked up a lot of books of top novelists. The idea of the film came from there. It opened my imagination to conflicts, characterization, drama, and plot points.” Thank the heavens that Tiger Shroff came on board, as it is considered one of the biggest action movies in recent years.

About War 2

The film’s success resulted in the sequel, but Tiger Shroff will not appear in War 2, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji instead of Siddharth Anand. War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie will be released on August 14, 2025.

