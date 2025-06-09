The perfectionist actor Aamir Khan boasts an illustrious filmography with a unique blend of critically acclaimed and blockbuster films, an achievement few Indian actors can claim. And then there’s Mani Ratnam, an accomplished filmmaker who has helmed terrific films, including Nayakan, Roja, Bombay, and Guru, to name a few.

Surprisingly, these two creative powerhouses have never collaborated on a project, though it came close to happening many years ago. That project was Lajjo, a period romantic drama that was set to star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. What caused Lajjo to be shelved despite its stellar team and noble intentions? And more intriguingly, what if Lajjo had actually happened?

Why Lajjo Didn’t Happen?

As per a Hindustan Times report, Mani Ratnam had announced that he would make a film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after Guru. Titled Lajjo, the period romantic drama was supposed to go on floors in October 2007, but faced several setbacks. Mani Ratnam reportedly wasn’t keen on sharing the script for approval, which might have clashed with Aamir Khan’s collaborative approach. He also wanted Gulzar to write the Urdu dialogues, but managing three strong creative minds- Mani Ratnam, Aamir Khan, and Gulzar may have been difficult for the producer. Budget concerns, especially after Mangal Pandey, further stalled the project.

What If Lajjo Had Happened?

If Lajjo had materialized, it would have been a rare and remarkable collaboration between two stalwarts of Indian cinema – Mani Ratnam and Aamir Khan. Set against a rich Rajasthani backdrop, the film had the potential to be a visually stunning and emotionally layered love story powered by heartfelt performances. Who knows, it might have rivalled or even surpassed Mani Ratnam’s classics like Roja, Bombay, or Dil Se… and stood tall alongside Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (we dare say) and Rang De Basanti. Sadly, Lajjo remains one of Indian cinema’s most fascinating “what if” stories.

What Was Lajjo All About?

Based on Ismat Chughtai’s short story, the film was set to feature Aamir Khan as Mirza Sahib, a carefree shopkeeper who regularly visits brothels. His life takes an unexpected turn when he hires a sex worker, Lajjo (Kareena Kapoor Khan), as a maid, falls in love with her, and marries her. But their relationship takes a hit when Lajjo is seduced by a neighbour and Mirza catches them, which leads to heartbreak and separation.

Will Aamir Khan and Mani Ratnam Ever Collaborate?

In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Aamir Khan revealed that he has always been a huge fan of Mani Ratnam and has long wanted to work with him. The two have met many times, had insightful discussions, and expressed interest in working together. Speaking about Lajjo, he clarified that the project didn’t come together due to reasons unrelated to the director. Aamir Khan still hopes that he and Mani Ratnam will work together someday. Until then, let’s keep our fingers crossed.

You can watch the Aamir Khan interview here.

