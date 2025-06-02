Superstars Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared the screen space in movies like Baghban, God Tussi Great Ho and Baabul. However, inevitably, they have another common link. We are referring to Salman’s ex-ladylove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is in the present, married to Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan. This has also grabbed some eyeballs about the camaraderie between Salman and the Bachchan clan. However, did you know that there was once a time when Big B was all praise for Salman?

Salman Khan’s Appearance In Baghban Coincided With His Hit And Run Case

We are talking about the time when the duo had shared the screen space in the family drama Baghban in the year 2003. Incidentally, this was also the same time when Salman Khan had embroiled himself in the controversial hit-and-run case. During this time, a lot of scrutiny and criticisms arose on whether the actor should be a part of a film like this which revolved around the themes of family values and strong ideals.

Amitabh Bachchan Came Out In Support Of His Baghban Co-Star

According to a report in IB Times, while speaking to journalist, Subhash K Jha, Amitabh Bachchan came out in support of Salman Khan, whose appearance in Baghban was questioned a lot. The Kalki 2898 AD actor called the megastar, God’s child. He said, “Salman is God’s child. He’s misunderstood but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted.”

Baghban Director Also Jumped To Salman Khan’s Support

Not only this but Baghban’s director, Ravi Chopra also came out in support of the Sikandar actor. Chopra said, “Salman is a sweetheart. I don’t know how he got this reputation. Maybe, he has never had a good relationship with the media.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment for allegedly killing one person and injuring four after his car in Bandra’s Hill Road area in September 2002. However, the actor was acquitted of all charges in the case in December 2015. Reportedly, the main reason behind the superstar’s acquittal was said to be the lack of evidence in the case.

