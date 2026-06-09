Throughout his directorial career, Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has helmed several highly rated films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2, Ugly, and Mukkabaaz, among others. The previous film he directed was the neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. His latest directorial effort, titled Bandar, is currently playing in theaters. Let’s take a look at the top five highly rated films directed by Anurag Kashyap, ranked according to IMDb user ratings, and where you can watch these movies in India.

(Note: We had to exclude some iconic films like Gulaal, Dev.D, and Paanch as they are currently not available to stream anywhere in India.)

1. Black Friday (2004)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Streaming On: YouTube (Rent or Buy)

Plot: Based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, the film follows the police investigation into the terror attacks that shook the city. Told through multiple viewpoints, the film traces the events leading up to the blasts and the aftermath. It features Kay Kay Menon, Pawan Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Aditya Srivastava, among others.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: YouTube (Rent or Buy)

Plot: The first part follows a fearless gangster, Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee), who vows to avenge the death of his father (Jaideep Ahlawat), who was murdered by a coal mafia kingpin (Tigmanshu Dhulia). The second part focuses on Sardar Khan’s son, Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who continues his father’s revenge-fuelled killing spree.

3. Mukkabaaz (2017)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming On: Zee5 & Eros Now

Plot: The hard-hitting film follows an aspiring boxer, Shravan (Vineet Kumar Singh), who trains hard to become a national-level champion while dealing with corruption and caste discrimination. But the story takes a dramatic turn when he falls for a mute, upper-caste girl, who is the niece of a ruthless local don and boxing association head Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Sheirgill).

4. Ugly (2013)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: After a ten-year-old girl is kidnapped, her father (Rahul Bhat) and her stepfather race against time as they try to investigate the mystery behind her disappearance.

5. Bandar (2026)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: In Theaters

Plot: Bandar follows an aging TV star, Samar (Bobby Deol), who is past his prime. While he is in a relationship with a younger woman (Saba Azad), his ex-lover Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) wants to rekindle their relationship. But things go awry when Samar ignores her, after which Gayatri accuses him of sexual assault, and he is sent to jail.

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