Aamir Khan’s personal life has often been among the most-discussed topics in the media, and his relationship with Gauri Spratt has only added to the buzz. The two have reportedly been dating for some time and have frequently given fans major couple goals. While reconnecting with an old friend after years is special, finding a partner in that friendship is even more remarkable. The same is the case with Aamir and Gauri, who reportedly reconnected more than two decades after their first meeting.

As per NDTV, the couple is planning to tie the knot in July 2026. From a chance reunion after 25 years to making their relationship public, here’s a look at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt‘s relationship timeline.

How Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Reconnected After 25 Years

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago through a mutual friend. As per The Indian Express, the two eventually lost contact with each other. Life caught up, and Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and then to Kiran Rao. In July 2021, Aamir and Rao announced their split after a 15-year marriage.

The duo then reconnected in 2024 through Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan. They met in Bengaluru through Nuzhat, where Gauri was living at that time. As per ET, Spratt is from Bengaluru and completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of the Arts London in 2004. She was earlier married and has a seven-year-old son from that relationship. Spratt runs BBlunt Salon in Mumbai.

Speaking to Raj Shamani in his podcast, the Dangal actor revealed that he was going to therapy right before his meeting with Spratt. He said, “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find in this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that.”

Aamir Khan Introduced Gauri Spratt To Public On His 60th Birthday

Aamir and Gauri began dating each other in 2024. The actor introduced her to the media on his 60th birthday in March 2025. He also revealed that Gauri was working with his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. As per NDTV, Aamir also joked to the media that he did not let anyone know about them. The actor also said that the two had moved in and were living together in a new house, which was located where Aamir’s family was living.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt’s Reported Wedding Plans

In June 2026, it was reported that Aamir and Gauri would marry on July 5 after dating for 2 years. The ceremony is expected to be a quiet, intimate affair in Mumbai. In a 2025 interview with NDTV, Aamir spoke about his marriage plans with Gauri. He said, “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So, whether we formalize it or not is something I will decide as we go along.”

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