Before COVID-19 happened, Aamir Khan was having a dream run at the Indian box office. Yes, he suffered a debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, but it still had a record opening and earned close to 150 crore net. Things totally changed for him in the post-COVID era. His most ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed miserably and emerged as a disaster. After its failure, the Bollywood superstar took a considerable gap before returning to the big screen. But as the saying goes, “Better late than never,” Mr Perfectionist returned and made a solid comeback.

Aamir Khan makes a solid comeback after Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir’s first release in the post-COVID era. Made on a massive budget, it flopped in India, earning just 58.68 crore net. Following the disaster, the actor took a two-year break, which was too long for his fans, but he returned with a bang, making their wait worthwhile.

In 2025, Aamir Khan had only a theatrical release in the form of Sitaare Zameen Par. Considering the subject and theme of the comedy drama, the film was expected to earn decently, but in reality, it surpassed expectations. It went on to garner a solid 166.58 crore net at the Indian box office.

Enjoys a success ratio of 100% in 2025

Made on a reported budget of 90 crores, Sitaare Zameen Par made 166.58 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 76.58 crores. Calculated further, it equals 85.08% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. Since Sitaare Zameen Par is the only release of Aamir in 2025, it makes his success ratio 100%.

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan was also seen in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, but it featured him in a cameo appearance. Let’s hope the superstar delivers big hits in the upcoming years and sets new box office records, just as he did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

