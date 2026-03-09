Yesterday (March 8), the Indian cricket team (men) witnessed its dominating victory in the T20I World Cup 2026 final. Yes, Team India has won the World Cup, securing its second consecutive T20I title. Overall, the team has won its third T20I World Cup. As the head coach, it’s the first World Cup trophy for Gautam Gambhir, which has made him the center of the limelight. But can you guess how much salary Gambhir makes annually for his role? Let’s take a look at it!

As a player, Gambhir was part of several important victories for Team India, and his knowledge of the sport was always appreciated, leading to him becoming a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His leadership helped KKR win the IPL trophy. After he proved his mettle in the IPL, he saw his rise in 2024 as he took over the role of the head coach of the Indian cricket team (men) after Rahul Dravid resigned.

How much does Gautam Gambhir earn as the head coach?

Since 2024, Gautam Gambhir’s coaching has helped the team achieve many important milestones. Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under his tenure, followed by the Asia Cup 2025. Now, he has secured the third major trophy and the first World Cup trophy, the T20I World Cup 2026. Such a winning streak has been fully justified by the hefty paycheck he receives annually.

While there’s no official confirmation, reports suggest that Gautam Gambhir receives a massive salary of 14 crore per year as the head coach of the Indian cricket team (men). If calculated, Gambhir earns over 3.5 lakh each day, which is simply superb.

Gautam Gambhir vs Rahul Dravid’s salary

Before Gambhir, Rahul Dravid was the head coach of Team India, and he reportedly received an annual salary of 12 crore. In comparison, Gambhir is earning 16.66% more than Dravid. Such a hike is well deserved, as within two years, the Indian cricket veteran has proved his mettle as a coach.

