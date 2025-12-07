Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana has finally addressed the Elephant in the room – her postponed wedding with Singer Palak Muchhal’s brother, Palash Muchhal. In a very long post, Smriti confirmed that she has called off the wedding with the music producer.

In a world where celebrity relationships turn messy with ugly breakups and mudslinging, Smriti chose silence and grace over all the noise and did not explain any reason to support her decision. However, that does not mean that the decision might have been easy for her!

At a time when her father suffered major health concerns amidst the wedding festivities, the cricketer dealt with such huge emotional traumas; more power to her for taking such a firm stand on how she wants to lead her life! Smriti Mandhana needs to be celebrated more, so that girls her age know that taking a stand is when you need to take a stand! Not before, not after! If that means calling off the wedding a day before, then so be it!

This is not about the wedding anymore; it is about the power and authority a woman should hold over her life, regardless of how public society sees her. Smriti made sure to let us know that the woman who can smash boundaries on the pitch can very well take care of her life and its happiness!

Dear Smriti Mandhana,

I know the pressure. I have been there and done that, like most of the girls of this patriarchal society. But it is so overwhelming to see you shatter the patriarchy on its face and take a decision for yourself, just when it needed to be taken. Not getting scared of ‘Ab to mandap lag chuka hai.’ The anticipation, the gossip, and the memories will all fade, and at the end, it will be you once again winning in life while hitting those boundaries!

Your peace is non-negotiable, and your declaration to move on with life, with such grace, is so empowering. We don’t know if you are enraged, if the gossip is true, but we know that you are heartbroken. And for a heartbroken woman to come out and talk only about herself, trying to maintain the dignity of both families, is so graceful that you have all my respect! While a man, still trying to justify his ego and talking about suing people who attack his dignity, looks utterly unapologetic!

I do not know you personally, but I feel what you have gone through, what most of us go through as people trusting their partners, imagining a future together, and when you rely on someone with all your guards down, the person, who is in your blind spot, decides not to maintain the sanctity of a relationship – be it anyhow!

I know moving on is hard, but I hope your focus and spirit to not give up will help you sail through this! Also, you have an amazing set of family and friends who have stood by you like a rock! Here’s hoping you stay focused and keep growing.

Fly high, and let your wings take you to the places that will be the happiest for you! Till then, hoping you get all the strength to deal with the worst phase of life, which arrived unannounced, at a time when you were preparing to live the best!

From,

A woman who did not have the guts to do what you did – take the right decision at the right time and move on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Advertisement

For more stories from Cricket, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hey Virat Kohli, IPL Win Might Have Taken 18 Long Years, But More Power To You & Anushka Sharma For Winning In Life Zillion Times! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News