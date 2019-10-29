Palash Muchhal Launches His New Single Aakhri Baar Featuring Paarth Samthaan & Shakti Mohan

Rising singer Palash Muchhal, who has been working on his music single Aakhri Baar since quite a while, has finally launched the song at an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Aakhri Baar features popular actor Paarth Samthaan and dancer Shakti Mohan.

The launch was graced by actor Paarth Samthaan and dancer Shakti Mohan along with Palash Muchhal and his popular singer-sister Palak Muchhal. Rapper Parry G also made his presence.

Paarth Samthaan says, “The romance we do on screen is very different but it was very challenging for us to romance on this song as it is very pacy.”

Elated Shakti Mohan shares, “I have received best comments on the poster however I have not seen the comment section online. It’s an amazing experience since Paarth made me comfortable. It’s an amazing song and it’s looking good and I am sure it will go viral.”

Sharing about the song Palash Muchhal reveals, “When I was writing this song, I had only Paarth in my mind. He is a very good performer and a best friend so it was good experience to work with him.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!