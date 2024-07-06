When it comes to dancing, Katrina Kaif has left a great impression with her performances. From Sheila Ki Jawani to Kaala Chashma, the actress has repeatedly proved that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. A few weeks ago, one of Katrina’s dance number from Dhoom 3 ‘Kamli’ went viral on social media. Netizens couldn’t stop marvelling at the flips and stunts Kaif performed in the song.

Soon after the video went viral, another video about Shakti Mohan started making rounds on social media. The video claimed that Shakti performed the stunts as Katrina Kaif’s body double in Kamli. Since then, fans have been wondering if that’s the truth. Well, the choreographer has now spoken up.

Shakti Mohan On Katrina Kaif’s Dance in Kamli Song

On Mirchi Plus, Shakti Mohan was asked if she did the stunts for Katrina Kaif in the Dhoom 3 songs. Shakti denied the same and revealed that she was assisting choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for the dance number. “Haan mereko pata hai, yeh reel mereko bohot logo ne bheji ki aap body double ho. I’m like, ‘Just think.’ How will I be body double? Just look at my skin colour. Look at her skin colour. Look at her height. I was assisting Vaibhavi ma’am, and people can see also in the making ki main ma’am ke saath khadi hoon, and she’s dancing,” she said.

ppl who were discrediting katrina for kamli, i hope yall are embarrassed. lol shakti mohan called yall stupid pic.twitter.com/kbv1jiYk07 — n •ᴗ•🍉 (@afgjalebi) July 5, 2024

Shakti Mohan revealed that it was not her but her friend Emily from Paris who performed the stunts. The choreographer stated that the Ek Tha Tiger star insisted on doing her own stunts. However, the flips are challenging to achieve, and Kaif had bruises on her body. “Although many of the routines, which were very challenging, Katrina was insisting that I want to do it. She was working insanely; she had bruises. There are things like flipping and all which nobody can get. Even after months and months of work you cannot get, those are the things that Emily did. But I don’t know who cooked up this story that I’m the body double. How? I can’t do a flip. Have you ever seen me do a flip in life?,” revealed Shakti Mohan.

Well, now the mystery is cleared. It wasn’t Shakti Mohan who did the stunts for Katrina Kaif, but her friend Emily.

