After Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan, YRF’s Spy Universe is expanding once again. Following the introduction of stylish male spy agents, it’s now time for women to pack in some kicks and punches. There have been reports for quite some time about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari being the first Indian female spies in YRF’s universe. Today, the official announcement has finally been made, and the movie is titled ‘ALPHA’.

Yash Raj Films shared a title announcement promo on their YouTube channel today. The video has Alia’s voiceover where she talks about the movie’s title. Bhatt says, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle. Sabse tez. Sabse dheet. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai aur jungle mein hamesha raaj karega ALPHA”.

The translation reads: The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. First. Fastest. Strongest. If you look closely, there’s a jungle in every city, and in the jungle, ALPHA will always reign.”

ALPHA is the fourth addition to YRF’s Spy Universe after the Tiger, Pathaan and War franchises. The action film will be helmed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men). As mentioned in the promo, the actors have started filming. In a statement to Variety, YRF explained why the movie has such a unique title, “This is a clear take by YRF to highlight a societal misinterpretation that only men can be Alphas.” Reportedly, Bobby Deol will be the villain.

More About The Spy Universe & Alpha

‘Alpha’ marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Yash Raj Films. Sharvari previously worked with the production house in 2021 for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Maharaj’ (2024). This spy film will be the third collaboration between the ‘Munjya’ actress and YRF.

In addition to Alia’s movie, audiences will be treated to another film from the Spy Universe – ‘War 2’. This sequel to the 2019 film ‘War’, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and feature Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR. Furthermore, earlier this year, reports indicated that Shah Rukh Khan will return for ‘Pathaan 2’. Another highly anticipated movie in the pipeline is ‘Tiger V Pathaan’, a clash between Salman Khan and SRK.

Before Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were part of the Spy Universe with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Pathaan’ (2023). However, their characters, Zoya and Rubina, are Pakistani agents, making Alia and Sharvari the first Indian female agents in the universe.

