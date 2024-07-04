Box office numbers define a film’s success today. Actors, directors, and producers take these numbers very seriously. However, post-pandemic, audiences have become selective about which movies they want to watch in a theatre, especially when it comes to Hindi movies. Sometimes, some production houses are called out for corporate bookings of their movie shows to inflate the numbers. Now, Kabir Khan has shared his thoughts on this.

Kabir Khan has made some amazing movies, such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Chandu Champion. However, the director also made a few movies that didn’t earn as much as expected. In an interview, Kabir speaks against these corporate booking practices in the industry.

Kabir Khan on Corporate Booking Practices

In an interview, the Chandu Champion director said, “The industry as a whole has become number-oriented, which is quite unhealthy. When I was growing up, we never knew about the opening numbers. I still don’t know how much ‘Sholay’ or ‘Deewar’ made. It’s becoming like a game now, and if it’s a game, people will come to play it.”

Kabir Khan mentioned that trends in the industry come and go, and while producers, studios, or distributors currently believe it might benefit their business, he personally has no ethical stance on the matter, as he doesn’t see it as harming anyone.

The Ek Tha Tiger director further told India Today, “Today, everyone is citing numbers, and trust me, 90 per cent of them do not know what it exactly means. There are so many numbers thrown – India nett, gross, worldwide nett, and gross. In this fascination with numbers, some players are trying to say let’s get bigger numbers through corporate and bulk. I don’t have a moral position as money is coming into the ecosystem. It’s not a big deal and only a source of concern for people who are tracking numbers to understand what the film is bringing back. Also, it’s a phase and not quite relevant.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s last directorial, Chandu Champion, was released on June 14, 2024. The sports biographical drama, which stars Kartik Aaryan, received terrific reviews but had a slow start at the box office.

