Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office To Get A Great Push As Ajay Devgn & Tabu Escape Kalki 2898 AD Stampede

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Neeraj Pandey’s evergreen love story Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, were all set to arrive in the theaters on July 5 but the film was out of the blue, postponed at the very last minute. Some are calling it the Kalki 2898 AD effect.

Rumors are rife that Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s film was postponed to not get hurt in Kalki’s stampede. However, there might be much more to what the delay of the film might be for. In fact, this delay might be the most honest decision that would impact the box office collection of the film and in general.

We have jotted down three major reasons, that might prove that Neeraj Pandey and his team’s decision to delay the release of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, might strike a chord with better box office numbers, that it would have churned out.

The Kalki Effect

While it might be Kalki 2898 AD‘s effect that might have pushed Neeraj Pandey to make this decision, there was absolutely no point sharing the theaters and taing a chance to get a new release slaughtered. Meanwhile, there must have been prioritizing Bollywood releases and their clashes instead of Kalki, which is sticking to its pace at the box office.

Over occupied Month In Terms of Stardom

July is an over-occupied month for Bollywood films, in terms of stardom from the south, with Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD currently leading the number game, and later Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which will arrive on July 12 would create an impact. Apart from these two South Indian biggies, Bollywood will see comebacks of Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal with Sarfira and Bad Newz. Meanwhile there is Kill, that is being touted as a prime experiment coming from Bollywood.

Potential Box Office Performers

All three films have a potential to crack good numbers at the box office in the absence of any other superstar arriving in close periphery. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are still dealing with the repercussions of clashing at the box office with Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

So, to take everything into consideration, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been delayed, and the makers have officially announced that this delay might take a little longer than expected. This might strike a god at the box office for the film, which in all probability might not arrive this month! If all goes well, Ajay Devgn and Tabu‘s film might arrive on August 2, only to clash with Janhvi Kapoor’s political drama Ulajh and Vikrant Massey’s social drama The Sabarmati Report.

An official statement from the team says, “Dear All, On request of the exhibitors, and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon.

Hopefully, it will be a good box office decision for all the films, with just one release getting pushed away.

