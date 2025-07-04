Aamir Khan turned out to be an underdog at the box office. The sports comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par is on a record-breaking spree. After surpassing Sikandar, it is now set to cross the lifetime collections of Sky Force. Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14

RS Prasanna’s directorial has officially concluded its second week. As per the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 2.43 crores on day 14. It witnessed a slight dip of 10% compared to 2.70 crores garnered on Wednesday.

The overall earnings conclude at 134.91 crores after two weeks of theatrical run. It witnessed around 47% drop in the second week, compared to the opening week of 88.46 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Week 2: 46.45 crores

Total: 134.91 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Sky Force Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer was low on pre-release buzz. It was mainly dependent on word-of-mouth and the content exceeded expectations. In only 15 days, Sitaare Zameen Par will emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It needs 2 lakhs more to surpass Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which concluded its lifetime at 134.93 crores.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 197.05 crores* Raid 2 – 179.30 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 134.91 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Profits

Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is made on a budget of 90 crores. It is a successful affair with a return on investment of 44.91 crores in 14 days. With another 45.09 crores in the kitty, the sports comedy-drama will officially gain the hit verdict.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 134.91 crores

India gross: 159.19 crores

Budget: 90 crores

ROI: 50%

Verdict: Success

