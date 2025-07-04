Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and the team have finally arrived on the big screen with Metro In Dino. The romantic musical has made an underwhelming start in advance bookings. It is heading for a 488% higher opening day than Life In A Metro, but is it good enough? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Metro In Dino Advance Booking Day 1

Life In A Metro has a cult-classic following. Metro In Dino trailer was a banger and one expected the buzz to be sky-high. But that was not the case; blame the dull promotions. The spiritual sequel is a romantic musical but there’s not a single track that is a chartbuster so far.

As per the latest update, Metro In Dino has sold around 18K tickets at the national chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis. But the pace has been better today, as it is selling around 2.65K tickets per hour on BookMyShow.

Metro In Dino vs Life In A Metro Box Office Day 1

As per prediction, Anurag Basu’s directorial will at least mint 5 crore at the box office on its opening day. On the other hand, its predecessor, Life In A Metro, had earned 85 lakhs on its opening day. This means, Metro In Dino is set to open at least 488% higher!

But is it good enough?

Life In A Metro was released in 2007. It was a success at the box office and has gained cult classic status over the years. In comparison to the fan following, the start is just underwhelming. In fact, Anurag Basu’s last theatrical release, Jagga Jasoos, had also earned 8.57 crore on day 1.

With renowned names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal involved, it should have showcased better trends at the box office.

Besides, Metro In Dino is made on a high budget of 85 crores. The stakes are high, and the pace must improve. Hopefully, Anurag Basu’s film will be able to overpower Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa at the box office and shine bright in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Day 27: Akshay Kumar Is Only 2.45 Crores Away From Aamir Khan’s #5 Bollywood Grosser Of All-Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News